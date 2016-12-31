Analysts Set Web.com Group Inc (WEB) Price Target at $20.57

Shares of Web.com Group Inc (NYSE:WEB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Web.com Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Web.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Web.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.55 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Roseann Duran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEB. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in Web.com Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Web.com Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Web.com Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Web.com Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Web.com Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Web.com Group (NYSE:WEB) opened at 21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. Web.com Group has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

Web.com Group (NYSE:WEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm earned $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Web.com Group will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

Web.com Group Company Profile

Web.com Group, Inc provides a range of Internet services to small businesses. The Company operates through Web services and products segment. The Company offers subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, Website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and e-commerce solutions.

