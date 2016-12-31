Analysts Set Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) PT at $46.67

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) opened at 53.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.79. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $51,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,407.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $30,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,116.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,702,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,736,000 after buying an additional 52,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,608,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,967,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,439,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,737,000 after buying an additional 114,106 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,084,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a focus on heavy duty, industrial equipment and the original equipment service market. The Company operates through two segments: Engine Management Segment and Temperature Control Segment.

