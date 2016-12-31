Analysts Set National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Target Price at $25.00

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National General Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National General Holdings Corp in a research note on Saturday, September 10th.

In other National General Holdings Corp news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $44,598.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $410,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at $775,727.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after buying an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after buying an additional 82,582 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 137.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 2,245,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,233 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,435,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after buying an additional 254,411 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) opened at 24.99 on Monday. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. National General Holdings Corp had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $857.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National General Holdings Corp will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. National General Holdings Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About National General Holdings Corp

National General Holdings Corp. is a personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

