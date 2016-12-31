Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv (MLLGF) PT at $20.06

Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLLGF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) opened at 14.6974 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 34.3397.

Mullen Group Ltd Com Npv Company Profile

