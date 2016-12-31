Analysts Set Lennox International, Inc. (LII) Price Target at $146.80

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LII. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,430,336.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,010,683.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Young sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $695,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,542,348.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $331,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) opened at 153.17 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $164.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 1,385.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennox International will post $6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/analysts-set-lennox-international-inc-lii-price-target-at-146-80/1136740.html.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.