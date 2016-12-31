Analysts Set Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Target Price at $16.63

Shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (AMEX:ESTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of Earthstone Energy (AMEX:ESTE) opened at 13.74 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock’s market cap is $306.03 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of onshore, crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s operations are in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry, and are conducted onshore in the United States.

