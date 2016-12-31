Analysts Expect CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) to Post ($0.04) EPS

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CBIZ an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) opened at 13.70 on Monday. CBIZ has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.94.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business earned $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Treasurer Kelly Marek sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $210,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,836.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 48,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $529,323.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,412,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,340,000 after buying an additional 598,791 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at $3,169,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 108,178 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 215.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 138,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $895,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc is engaged in providing professional business services, products and solutions to businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities and not-for-profit enterprises, throughout the United States and parts of Canada. The Company’s business units are aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, National Practices and Employee Services.

