Analysts Anticipate Farmer Brothers Company (FARM) to Post $0.32 EPS

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $39.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Farmer Brothers Company an industry rank of 196 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FARM. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Farmer Brothers Company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Brothers Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Keown sold 12,000 shares of Farmer Brothers Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $427,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,422.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Analytic Investors LLC raised its position in Farmer Brothers Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Farmer Brothers Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Farmer Brothers Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Farmer Brothers Company by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Farmer Brothers Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) opened at 36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. Farmer Brothers Company has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.23 million. Farmer Brothers Company had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmer Brothers Company will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

Farmer Brothers Company Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co is a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s customers include restaurants, hotels, casinos, offices, quick service restaurants (QSRs), convenience stores, healthcare facilities and other foodservice providers, as well as private brand retailers in the QSR, grocery, drugstore, restaurant, convenience store and coffee house channels.

