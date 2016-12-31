CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CM Finance an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/analysts-anticipate-cm-finance-inc-cmfn-to-announce-0-36-eps/1136799.html.

Shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) opened at 9.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38. CM Finance has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.12%. This is a positive change from CM Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -361.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CM Finance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in CM Finance by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CM Finance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 197,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CM Finance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CM Finance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CM Finance (CMFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.