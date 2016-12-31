Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Investments LTD

Standard Life Investments LTD cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,591,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 384,145 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD’s holdings in Amgen were worth $265,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $383,036,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,386,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,927,672,000 after buying an additional 1,259,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,679,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,102,222,000 after buying an additional 673,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 71.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,460,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 610,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 58.2% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,620,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,558,000 after buying an additional 596,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 146.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Investments LTD” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/amgen-inc-amgn-shares-sold-by-standard-life-investments-ltd/1136889.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Vetr raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $182.34 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.