Altria Group (MO) Stake Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) opened at 67.62 on Friday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm earned $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altria Group (MO) Stake Cut by Heritage Investors Management Corp” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/altria-group-mo-stake-cut-by-heritage-investors-management-corp/1136931.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.46 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.