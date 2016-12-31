Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CG Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CG Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 537,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,961,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded down 1.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $792.45. 1,735,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.66 and a 52 week high of $839.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $792.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.07.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $944.75.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

