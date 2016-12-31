Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,161,000 after buying an additional 78,317 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,844,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 129,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,216,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,204,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,140,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 602,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after buying an additional 311,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded up 0.95% on Friday, reaching $145.30. 670,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.97 and a 12-month high of $179.85. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post $12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $500,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,253.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean M. Healey sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $9,600,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,292 shares in the company, valued at $18,935,693.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms (Affiliates). The Company is focused on investing in the boutique investment management firms globally, including traditional, alternative and wealth management firms, specializing in an array of active return-oriented investment strategies.

