Advisor Consultant Network Inc. Invests $15,211,000 in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of Advisor Consultant Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. TT International increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. TT International now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 115.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $126.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Consultant Network Inc. Invests $15,211,000 in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/advisor-consultant-network-inc-invests-15211000-in-johnson-johnson-jnj/1136917.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.13 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.81.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Charles Prince purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,197.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.