Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 260 Shares of Altria Group (MO)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,294,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,334,000 after buying an additional 3,366,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 32,577,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,556,000 after buying an additional 1,259,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,192,000 after buying an additional 2,464,718 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,575,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,203,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,567,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,348,000 after buying an additional 1,713,910 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,193 shares. Altria Group has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $70.15. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm earned $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 202.19% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.73%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Altria Group in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Vetr downgraded Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,050,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,891,045.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

