Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 155,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. by 434.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. by 75.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. by 14.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. by 135.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Finally, TFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) traded up 0.93% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 315,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. had a net margin of 50.35% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Daffer bought 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,463.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,705 shares in the company, valued at $911,836.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

