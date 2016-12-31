Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,762.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,268 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 771.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $774.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.24. The company has a market cap of $531.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $663.06 and a 52 week high of $816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $925.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $938.54.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Page sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.79, for a total value of $13,799,259.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,472,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.59, for a total value of $144,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

