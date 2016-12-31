Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $890,000 Stake in EchoStar Corporation (SATS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) by 72.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar Corporation were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EchoStar Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in EchoStar Corporation by 336.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in EchoStar Corporation during the second quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EchoStar Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) traded down 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 168,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. EchoStar Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $53.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.82.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. EchoStar Corporation had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $890,000 Stake in EchoStar Corporation (SATS)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/acadian-asset-management-llc-has-890000-stake-in-echostar-corporation-sats/1137095.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EchoStar Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

In other EchoStar Corporation news, EVP Kranti Kilaru sold 69,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $3,461,484.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,258.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Hughes, EchoStar Technologies (ETC) and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). Its operations also include real estate and other activities. The Company’s Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and services for the home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for consumers, enterprises and governments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.