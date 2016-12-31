Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) opened at 189.375 on Friday. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 187.78 and a 1-year high of GBX 189.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/31/aberdeen-new-dawn-investment-trust-plc-abd-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-5th/1136763.html.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC Company Profile

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of capital growth through equity investment in the Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan. In addition, the investment policy of the Company is to invest no more than 15% of its gross assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.