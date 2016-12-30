Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (ZHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZHEXY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Zhejiang Expressway Co. an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhejiang Expressway Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of Zhejiang Expressway Co. (NASDAQ:ZHEXY) opened at 9.58 on Tuesday. Zhejiang Expressway Co. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88.

About Zhejiang Expressway Co.

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in infrastructure businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Toll Road Operation segment earns tolls from the operation of Shanghai-Hangzhou-Ningbo Expressway, Shangsan Expressway, Jinhua section of Ningbo-Jinhua Expressway and Hanghui Expressway.

