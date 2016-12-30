Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Westfield Financial Inc. (WNEB) to Hold

Westfield Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Separately, Piper Jaffray Cos. started coverage on shares of Westfield Financial in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Westfield Financial (NASDAQ:WNEB) opened at 9.40 on Wednesday. Westfield Financial has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Westfield Financial (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Westfield Financial had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westfield Financial will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip R. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $45,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Allen J. Miles III acquired 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $31,922.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $119,810.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

