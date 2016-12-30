Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) to “Buy”

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $63.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura set a $90.00 target price on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) opened at 68.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 112.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

