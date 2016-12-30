Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG) to Hold

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sequential Brands Group Inc. is a licensing and brand management company focused on promoting, marketing and licensing a portfolio of consumer brands. The Company’s brands include William Rast(R) and People’s Liberation(R). It licenses its brands with respect to a broad range of products, including apparel, eyewear, footwear and fashion accessories, including handbags, watches and luggage. Sequential Brands Group Inc., formerly known as People’s Liberation, Inc., is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on Sequential Brands Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sequential Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) opened at 4.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $284.61 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. Sequential Brands Group has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.14.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Sequential Brands Group had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sequential Brands Group will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,777.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Al Gossett acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 409,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,123.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQBG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 199,656 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 154,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,338,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 92,874 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,351,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 130,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods.

