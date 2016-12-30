Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) to Hold

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

PSTI has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) opened at 1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The firm’s market cap is $119.10 million. Pluristem Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The Company’s lead indications are critical limb ischemia (CLI), recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture and acute radiation syndrome.

