Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) to Buy

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MoneyGram shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Miscellaneous Financial Services industry over the last six months. The company is poised to grown on the back of strategic mergers and acquisitions as well as alliances across the world. Several product launches, strong network expansion, cost-saving initiatives are other positives. The company's consistent investment in its digital money transfer business should drive top-line growth. For 2016, the company expects constant currency revenue growth of 7–9% and constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth of 9–11%. However, MoneyGram faces headwinds like volatile currencies, competition, rising expenses, regulatory compliance. Also, economic and geopolitical problems in some of its remittance markets might hinder top-line growth.”

MGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Feltl & Co. lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) opened at 11.99 on Wednesday. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.11 million, a PE ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.98.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.53 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post $0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MoneyGram International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 177,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MoneyGram International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MoneyGram International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

