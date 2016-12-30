Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Interface Inc. (TILE) to Hold

Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is a global manufacturer, marketer, installer and servicer of products for the commercial and institutional interiors market. They are a leader in the modular carpet segment, which includes both carpet tile and two-meter roll goods. They provide specialized carpet replacement, installation and maintenance services through their Re:Source Americas service network. Their specialty products operations produce raised/access flooring systems, antimicrobial additives, adhesives and various other specialty chemical compounds and products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TILE. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) opened at 18.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Interface has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interface news, insider Patrick C. Lynch sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at $25,405,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Interface during the second quarter valued at $11,073,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Interface by 57.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,798,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after buying an additional 657,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Interface by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Interface by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 66,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sales of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile across the world. The Company markets its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company distributes its product through approximately two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors.

