Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) to Hold

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have been revised downward ever since the company lowered the higher end of its full year earnings guidance in the third quarter conference call. So far this year, the shares of this basic apparel retailer been underperforming the Zacks categorized Consumer Discretionary industry. Limited international exposure and a deep focus on premium brands remain concerns. However, Hanesbrands was able to keep its trend of posting year-over-year growth in both the top and bottom lines during the period backed by the success of the Innovate-to-Elevate strategy. We are encouraged by the company’s consistent innovations to maintain market share and a loyal customer base. Further the company’s decision to sell off its non core business in order to focus more on core categories is encouraging. Strong e-Commerce business and replenishment-driven nature of products as well as strategic buyouts help it to maintain top-line at decent levels.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. FBR & Co set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen and Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) opened at 21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 61.39%. The firm earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Jessica Tuchman Mathews sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $133,217.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,612.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $7,802,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4,224.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 15.9% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of apparels. The Company operates through four segments: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer and International. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Playtex, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Lilyette and Gear for Sports.

