Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) to Hold

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) opened at 2.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Town Sports International Holdings has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Town Sports International Holdings will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pw Partners Atlas Fund Iii, Lp bought 43,095 shares of Town Sports International Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,273.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 499,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,340.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Town Sports International Holdings by 32.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Town Sports International Holdings by 134.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Town Sports International Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Town Sports International Holdings by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 748,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Town Sports International Holdings by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Town Sports International Holdings

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc (Town Sports) is an owner and operator of fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates over 150 fitness clubs (clubs) and approximately three BFX Studio (studio) locations. The Company’s operating segments include New York Sports Clubs (NYSC), Boston Sports Clubs (BSC), Philadelphia Sports Clubs (PSC), Washington Sports Clubs (WSC), Swiss Sports Clubs and BFX Studio.

