KERING UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.1 (NASDAQ:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised KERING UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.1 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of KERING UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.1 (NASDAQ:PPRUY) opened at 22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74. KERING UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.1 has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KERING UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.1 (PPRUY) to Hold” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-kering-unspon-adr-ea-repr-0-1-ppruy-to-hold/1136083.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KERING UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.1 (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KERING UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING UNSPON ADR EA REPR 0.1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.