Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) to Hold

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Foot Locker has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry year-to-date by a wide range. Sturdy comparable sales performance, cost containment efforts and strategic initiatives helped the company to post second straight quarter of positive earnings surprise, when it reported third-quarter fiscal 2016 results. The company also registered year-over-year growth in both the top and bottom lines. Management reaffirmed its projection of a mid-single-digit increase in comparable sales in fiscal 2016. Further, it continues to expect double-digit growth in earnings per share for the fiscal year. We believe that continuous exploitation of opportunities such as children’s business, shop-in-shop expansion, store banner.com business, store refurbishment and enhancement of assortments, will benefit the company in the long run. However, a competitive retail landscape, fashion obsolescence and foreign currency headwinds remain concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $79.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) traded up 0.01% on Friday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 351,239 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.63. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post $4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-foot-locker-inc-fl-to-hold/1136303.html.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Jarobin Gilbert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $905,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paulette Alviti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 310.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Foot Locker by 58.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 96.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.