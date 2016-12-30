Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celgene Corp. (CELG) to Hold

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Celgene’s key growth driver, Revlimid, continues to grow on the back of market share gains and increased duration. Other key products – Pomalyst/Imnovid, Abraxane and Otezla – should continue to drive the top line. Celgene’s raised and updated outlook for both 2016 and 2017 is encouraging. The company has guided earnings in the range of $5.88 to $5.92 per share, while net product sales are expected to be about $11.2 billion. The company expects to touch the high end of its previously guided revenue and earnings projections for 2017. Meanwhile, the company continues to progress with its label expansion efforts and pipeline development. Label expansion of approved drugs would boost its revenues. Shares of the company have also outperformed the Medical-Biomedical/Genetics industry year to date. However, Celgene is highly dependent on Revlimid for growth. Stiff competition in target markets is another concern.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $141.00 price target on Celgene Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corp. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, Vetr cut Celgene Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Shares of Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 116.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. Celgene Corp. has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Celgene Corp. had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celgene Corp. will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 800,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $11,202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 18,600 shares of Celgene Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $2,159,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp increased its stake in Celgene Corp. by 92.3% in the second quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Celgene Corp. by 8.0% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FCM Investments TX increased its stake in Celgene Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 73,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Celgene Corp. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene Corp.

Celgene Corporation (Celgene) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company together with its subsidiaries is engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

