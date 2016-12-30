Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $83.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.78 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. an industry rank of 135 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IPCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

WARNING: “Zacks: Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/zacks-infinity-property-and-casualty-corp-ipcc-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts/1135901.html.

In related news, VP Samuel J. Simon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $394,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 773,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after buying an additional 84,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 1,146.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 626,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 18.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 33,380 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) opened at 88.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.83. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company earned $378.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. will post $2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

About Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides personal automobile insurance with a focus on the nonstandard market. The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, mono-line commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.