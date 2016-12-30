Zacks: Gamco Investors Inc. (GBL) Given $31.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Gamco Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) has received an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Gamco Investors an industry rank of 137 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) opened at 30.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $894.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.15. Gamco Investors has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $41.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Gamco Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Gamco Investors by 137.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 66,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Gamco Investors during the second quarter worth $686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gamco Investors during the third quarter worth $560,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gamco Investors by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gamco Investors during the second quarter worth $472,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc (GBL) is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management (PWM) investors in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of investment advisory and asset management business.

