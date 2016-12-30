Yelp Inc. (YELP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,164 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yelp were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7,215.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,975,000 after buying an additional 1,558,603 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,619,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 2,061.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 224,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 213,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) traded down 1.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,410 shares. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The company’s market capitalization is $2.99 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.74 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Yelp from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $539,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

