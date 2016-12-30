Xerox Corporation (XRX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,906 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xerox Corporation were worth $16,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox Corporation by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Xerox Corporation by 48.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 366,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 119,735 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Corporation during the second quarter worth $520,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Corporation during the second quarter worth $607,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 4,959,214 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.18. Xerox Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Xerox Corporation had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business earned $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xerox Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Xerox Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Xerox Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Xerox Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox Corporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

In other news, insider Herve Tessler sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,067.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ursula M. Burns sold 74,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $711,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Corporation Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment comprises two types of service offerings: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Document Outsourcing (DO).

