Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 1,339.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,763 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 56.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 24.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 80.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) traded down 0.46% on Friday, hitting $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,639 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.23. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $5.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/wyndham-worldwide-corp-wyn-position-raised-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc/1136543.html.

WYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Wyndham Worldwide Corp from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Worldwide Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $34,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $184,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment has approximately 7,800 hotels and over 678,000 hotel rooms around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.