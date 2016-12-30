Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wipro Limited were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Wipro Limited by 33.8% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro Limited by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wipro Limited by 37.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Wipro Limited by 3.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) traded up 0.83% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 298,079 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Wipro Limited had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/wipro-limited-wit-shares-sold-by-bank-of-montreal-can/1136561.html.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Wipro Limited in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Wipro Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (Wipro) is a global information technology (IT) services provider. It operates through two segments: IT Services and IT Products. The Company’s IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.