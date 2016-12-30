Whitewave Foods Company (The) (WWAV) Position Cut by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) (NYSE:WWAV) by 36.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,669 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whitewave Foods Company (The) were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Whitewave Foods Company (The) during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 12.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Whitewave Foods Company (The) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Whitewave Foods Company (NYSE:WWAV) traded up 0.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 357,102 shares. Whitewave Foods Company has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Whitewave Foods Company (The) from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.25 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitewave Foods Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

About Whitewave Foods Company (The)

The WhiteWave Foods Company is a consumer packaged food and beverage company. The Company manufactures, markets, distributes and sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and beverages, dairy products and organic produce. Its segments include Americas Foods & Beverages, Americas Fresh Foods and Europe Foods & Beverages.

