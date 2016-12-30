White Pine Investment CO Sells 435 Shares of United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

White Pine Investment CO cut its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. United Technologies Corporation accounts for 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 181.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 35.6% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 136.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded down 0.84% on Friday, reaching $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,540 shares. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $111.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. United Technologies Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United Technologies Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr lowered United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

