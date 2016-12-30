Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Whirlpool Corporation were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation by 65.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation by 80.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation by 34.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation by 134.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) traded down 0.78% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.77. The stock had a trading volume of 467,719 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.31. Whirlpool Corporation has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $194.10.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.22. The business earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Whirlpool Corporation had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Whirlpool Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post $14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Whirlpool Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. MKM Partners downgraded Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Whirlpool Corporation from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Gabelli downgraded Whirlpool Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

Whirlpool Corporation Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company manufactures products in approximately 15 countries and markets products around the world under brand names, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air and Indesit. The Company’s segments include North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia.

