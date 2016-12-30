Westpac Banking Corp Sells 31,836 Shares of ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) by 22.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,836 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 208.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 124.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $156,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 411,378 shares of the stock traded hands. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.16. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post $6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/westpac-banking-corp-sells-31836-shares-of-manpowergroup-man/1136484.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.58.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $119,291.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $83,379.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darryl Green sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.