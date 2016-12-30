Westpac Banking Corp Has $7,817,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,659,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,820,000 after buying an additional 203,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,513,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,948,000 after buying an additional 3,872,491 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,425,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,198,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,278,000 after buying an additional 439,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,741,000 after buying an additional 204,101 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) traded down 1.30% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 1,758,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.92 million. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In related news, Director John C. Hodgson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $483,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,803.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eileen Wynne sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $205,423.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. The Company’s operating segments include United States, Rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China and Rest of Asia.

