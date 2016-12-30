Westpac Banking Corp Has $7,386,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 12.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 1.22% during trading on Friday, reaching $123.80. 4,426,968 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 334.59 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average of $105.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.95 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Vetr raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.71 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.27 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.04.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 91,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $10,725,994.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix Inc is an Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of television (TV) shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen.

