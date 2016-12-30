Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 57.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,680 shares. Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.25 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Company will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Walt Disney Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

In other Walt Disney Company (The) news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,229.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $259,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

