Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 4.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,675,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,607,000 after buying an additional 1,587,804 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 92.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,223,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,917,000 after buying an additional 1,547,970 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,319,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,068,000 after buying an additional 1,100,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,669,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,825,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after buying an additional 638,677 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded down 0.297% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.655. 933,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.099 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.71 and a 52 week high of $120.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.09%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.35 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.74.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $498,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

