Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Stake Reduced by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.5% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) traded down 0.79% during trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. 1,032,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $102.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business earned $28.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post $5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $168,047.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $484,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

