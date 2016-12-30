W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Position Increased by BlackRock Group LTD

BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 893,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD’s holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation were worth $51,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation during the second quarter worth $125,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Brightworth acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) traded down 0.353% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.415. 11,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.275 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. W.R. Berkley Corporation had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. W.R. Berkley Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post $3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. W.R. Berkley Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 11.95%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. W.R. Berkley Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

About W.R. Berkley Corporation

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company operates in the three segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance-Domestic, Insurance-International and Reinsurance-Global. Its Insurance-Domestic segment includes commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines and admitted lines, primarily throughout the United States.

