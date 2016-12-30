W Keith Maxwell III Acquires 5,108 Shares of Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) Stock

Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.48 per share, with a total value of $155,691.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,224.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Keith Maxwell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 22,900 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $696,389.00.

On Friday, December 16th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 13,400 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.68 per share, with a total value of $397,712.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 5,000 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 3,750 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $107,175.00.

On Monday, December 12th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 19,050 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $529,209.00.

On Friday, December 9th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 23,599 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $651,568.39.

On Thursday, December 1st, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 8,115 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.05 per share, with a total value of $203,280.75.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 10,800 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $273,564.00.

On Friday, November 18th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 15,311 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $408,650.59.

On Tuesday, November 15th, W Keith Maxwell III purchased 2,900 shares of Spark Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $78,271.00.

Shares of Spark Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) opened at 30.55 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $198.45 million. Spark Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPKE. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spark Energy by 46.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Spark Energy by 355.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 176,080 shares in the last quarter. Lucus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Spark Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. FBR & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Spark Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spark Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers in United States with an alternative for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates in two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment. It operates in approximately 50 utility service territories across over 20 states and has approximately 328,000 residential customers and over 19,000 commercial customers, which translates to approximately 415,000 renewable energy credits (RCEs).

