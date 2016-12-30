Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $280,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,913,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,394,218,000 after buying an additional 517,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,448,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,404,000 after buying an additional 145,952 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,407,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,359,000 after buying an additional 111,043 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,573,000 after buying an additional 403,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,508,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,317,000 after buying an additional 865,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) opened at 102.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.89. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $108.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.60 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

In related news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $4,119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Tisch bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,426,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

