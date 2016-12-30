Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732,299 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) traded down 1.627% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.165. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,606 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.025 and a beta of 1.59. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm earned $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 35,535 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $263,314.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 3,371 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $28,720.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

